Weekly COVID-19 Report (June 2, 2021)

We have been reporting on the weekly numbers since the global COVID-19 pandemic was first declared. In total, it has been the longest running series ever before reported in this newspaper’s 133-year history.
We have both chronicled and reported on a time which will be discussed for centuries. We’re proud of that.
This series appears to be coming to a close. When Breathitt County's number of "active cases" hits “zero,” we’re getting off this ride. We’re not there yet, but we are inching ever nearer.
Last week we reported the following numbers: 1,078-total infections, 6 “active cases,” and 9-deaths. A week later we are at 1,079-total infections, 5 “active cases,” and we are holding at 9-deaths (thankfully).
We have said this one time previously but we really believe it is more true now than the last time. We may be coming down the home stretch. Please don’t let down your guard!
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. It looks like we are winning. Let’s not let this opponent get back up off the mat.
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. You know the drill.
Mask-up if you aren’t fully vaccinated just a short while longer. Socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer.
It’s really simple, we have to keep doing it until the active cases number hits zero. We will keep reporting the numbers until we get there. We’ll stay vigilant; you do too.
