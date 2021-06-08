Breathitt County’s Assault on “Zero” Grinds to a Halt
County still reports 5 “active cases”
Total infections rise this week by 5
Common theme developing
The number “5” is special. It is the root of the noun, “quintessence,” which relates to “the most perfect or typical example of quality or class.”
You may not see five in the word, unless you know your Latin. “Quinque” is latin for “five.” Look at the root of "quintessence." See it now?
In Christian theology, “5” is a symbol of goodness and God's grace. God has always been very good toward humans, as theology instructs, so the first "5" commandments describe our relationship with God, while the other "5" commandments discuss our relationships with each other.
In numerology, “5” is a symbol of balance. It means one has to keep balance between life's material and spiritual aspects.
The number “5” also symbolizes someone full of energy but unable to channel it responsibly. The number “5” brings adaptability, independence of thought and action, and an unwillingness to conform.
In Breathitt County, it is the number of “active cases” of COVID-19 we have in-county. It is also the number by which our "total infections" have increased this past week. Funny, regarding "active cases," it meant the same thing last week.
We have gotten a report from “our guy” at the Breathitt Health Department, William Sizemore. We were hoping Breathitt would continue its assault on zeroing out the “active cases” in which case we could finally end this extremely long series of articles. Our well made plans of moving on to the next series has taken a hit.
Last week, we reported there being 1,079 total in-county infections, 5 “active cases,” indicating the number of people in-county presently symptomatic and infectious, with the death-toll remaining at “9.”
The death-toll is still “9.” Thank the Good Lord for that.
However, our “total infections" number for this week has risen by “5,” from 1,079 to 1,084. Our “active cases” remain at “5.”
To borrow once again from our theme of the day, the number “5” and words from which that Latin word comprises the root, it is quintessential we remain steadfast in our efforts to put this particular virus in the dustbin of history. The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain vigilant. Let’s not let this enemy turn this fight back around on us.
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do this if we are ever going to hit “zero.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.