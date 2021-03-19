Number of active cases plummet
We’re not out of the woods yet!
Number of active cases has decreased from “71” to “30,” in-county death toll rose to seven (7)
COVID-19 numbers over the last month or so have been too much like a “thrill ride” at a county fair. Believe me when I tell you, Breathitt County and its Health Department would just as soon walk the midway rather than ride this particular roller-coaster.
Just to recap, we had our active case number down to 27 just a few short weeks ago. The Flood pushed any coverage of the COVID-19 numbers, in-county, to the back burner. Couldn’t have covered it had we the space anyway as “our guy” at the Health Department, William Sizemore, was unable to even get in the building, much less report the numbers to us.
Last week was the first time in a couple of weeks we were able to get numbers and it looked poorly, if we’re being honest. We had gone considerably backwards since the last reported numbers.
When last we reported prior to this article, our active case numbers had swelled dramatically to 71-cases. The total number of infections were 931. The number of in-county, COVID-19-related deaths held fast at six (6).
We were pretty alarmed at the spike. So were both Mr. Sizemore and the entire Breathitt Health Department.
We asked him for the cause. He told the newspaper that while he couldn’t relate it to a single event, the Department and he both “hoped it had been traced and contained.”
From this week’s numbers, it appears the Department’s hope had proven justified. Our renewed effort at containment appeared fruitful.
This week the total number of cases since the pandemic’s being declared is 992. As before explained, this is a number which will always rise.
However, the number of active cases has decreased from “71” to “30.” That is quite remarkable in the span of a week.
The in-county deaths has gone from six (6) to seven (7). There is not a single in-county death, attributable to COVID-19, which is acceptable. We mourn them all.
The Jackson Times Voice reminds you we may be able to lick this virus and its disease particularly if residents continue to get the vaccine. As for the other measures, we must remain disciplined. We have to continue to “do the work.”
Laxness is something we can ill-afford. Breathitt county residents have to keep following both Health Department and CDC guidelines and recommendations.
We can regain control over the spread of this virus, particularly in-county; but to do so we have to learn to deny ourselves things which might put us in harm’s way. We must continue to undertake actions we find intrusive and inconvenient, but which are still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Get your shot! Mask-up! Socially distance! Clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces! Don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses! It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until we can put throw this disease into the dustbin of history.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.