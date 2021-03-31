Numbers decreasing across the Commonwealth, not here!
Herd immunity hasn’t caught on in Breathitt County
“We are still far away…” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Well, we finally got numbers this week from our friends at the Health Department. With 40-percent of Kentuckians vaccinated, we keep waiting on our numbers to decline like the rest of the commonwealth. Well, maybe next week. One thing is clear, we are a long way from winning this war.
The daily and weekly battle with COVID-19 is ongoing. The need to don our battle gear and hit the battlefield isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. It would be a huge mistake for us to believe the battle is over and the enemy is anywhere close to vanquished.
That day may be coming. With these vaccines circulating, the day may be sooner as opposed to later. However, it isn’t right now.
The history fighting this pandemic, both locally and nationally, has been filled with our losing focus, losing discipline, right when the pandemic’s being controlled looks so “within our grasp” we can almost reach out and touch it. We can’t afford to continue in such follies.
We believed at the Times-Voice the number of “active cases,” is now thirty-four (34). “Active cases” are where the subject has COVID-19, is still infectious, and is exhibiting symptoms.
The total number of infections are now 1,034 confirmed at this point but there may even be more. This is a number that always rises.
COVID-19 related, in-county deaths are holding in at “7.” One is too many but this number has held fast here for between 3-weeks and a month.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We can regain control over the spread of this virus, particularly in county, but to do so we have to learn to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until this pandemic rests finally into the dustbin of “remember when.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
