Weekly COVID-19 Report...reaching critical mass

COVID-19 likely to ‘Decimate’ Breathitt County
By any definition one wishes to use for Decimate
County’s problem is clear
So is the solution, William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
The word, “decimate,” is one linguists refer to as a “problem word.” The reason is it has now come to be defined slightly variant from how it wasn’t originally intended.
The modern usage of the word, Decimate, and what it has come to mean in modern English, is “to devastate or annihilate, or to destroy a large number of something.” That is not what it used to mean.
The word “decimate,” owing to its latin route, “deca,” which meant in latin literally “ten," once meant to reduce a population by a tenth. In Roman times, to decimate was the practice of literally killing every tenth soldier.
Decimate is hardly the only word English has altered from its Latin origin. Century was a subdivision of a Roman legion, Forum was the marketplace or public place of an ancient Roman city forming the center of judicial or public business.
Tribune was a Roman official under both the monarchy and the republic with the function of protecting the plebeian citizen from arbitrary action by the patrician magistrates. Missiles were once gifts thrown to the crowds by Roman emperors.
I could go on but you get the point. By the way, an Actor was once one who conducted a legal action and a Legion used to denote a Roman army comprising between three and six-thousand foot soldiers fighting along the Roman calvary (mounted soldiers or soldiers fighting on horseback).
Now, the so-called purists or traditional linguists are in error. The English language is full of words which originally had a specific historical meaning which morphed into something totally different than it once meant in its original Latin. Above I have given you quite a few examples.
Today, we are afraid we have cause to use, Decimate, with both its modern English meaning (to devastate or annihilate, or to destroy a large number of something) and the meaning it once had in Roman society (to destroy every tenth of a population, which comes from from its original latin route of deca, meaning ten). We are deeply saddened this is the case.
Ready? Here it comes…!
The coronavirus, and its resultant disease, COVID-19, is literally threatening to decimate the population of both Jackson and its surrounding Breathitt County populations. Right now, William Sizemore, with the Breathitt County Health Department, has just reported we have active and contagious infections of COVID-19, or its Delta Variant, together totaling more than 250 active cases in a town of 2,300, some-odd residents and a county with a population of between 11 and 12-thousand.
So, if we are using the definition of threatening the lives of one in ten citizens of Jackson, Kentucky, the 250-active infections is more than sufficient to potentially decimate our Jackson, Kentucky friends, neighbors, and family. If we are using the modern definition to mean having a devastating or potentially annihilative impact on, or threatening to destroy, a large number of either Jackson’s or Breathitt County’s present population, the word decimate, as it has come to mean in English, is equally apt, descriptive, and furthermore accurate.
Before we forget, there are 13-confirmed COVID-19 related fatalities. It has been reported to the newspaper we have six (6) more local residents on ventilators.
Any clever or cute way one wishes to phrase it, we have a problem for which getting vaccinated is the only solution. “Just please take the vaccination, people are dying daily,” says our friend and neighbor, William Sizemore. Is that clear enough for everyone?