Weekly COVID-19 Report (Third Week in May, 2021)

People Avoiding Vaccine
Numbers on the Rise!
County suffers another death
'We will continue on this…trend…as long as people remain reluctant to get vaccinated.' William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Have we ever got a news flash for you. With the vaccine, literally, dropping "active cases" across both Kentucky and the nation, there are Breathitt county residents who still won’t get the vaccine administered to them and their families. It’s hurting us. It is causing our numbers to reverse and begin rising where they had been in steady decline.
Last week, we reported our total infections had gone from 1,064 the week prior to 1,071. We reported our number of "active cases" had gone up to 6 from the 5 it was the week prior. We reported our in-county deaths were still at 8, the same 8 reported in the previous week’s print edition.
This week, we have again stepped backward. Our total cases have risen by 6, from 1,071 to 1,077. Our “active cases” have gone from 6 to 8. Our number of in-county deaths are now at 9.
Why is this happening? We decided to ask our friend William Sizemore at the Breathitt Health Department if he could shine some light on it. He told the newspaper, “It is my belief we will continue on this upward trend, and continue to fluctuate, as long as people remain reluctant to get vaccinated.”
There it is straight from the mouth of an expert, or as close to one as we can muster. Get your shot. Get the vaccine.
Now the Center for Disease Control has released a new guideline concerning the wearing of masks. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks. Now, if there isn’t any other reason to get vaccinated, let that be one.
I have stopped going about "masked." I have earned the right to not have to go masked. I am doubly vaccinated. Why don’t some of you join me?
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until we can all finally unmask and dance together in the light of the silvery moon.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.