Weekly COVID-19 Report (Week of June 16's Print Edition)

Still trekking toward ‘zero’
Active cases inch closer to goal
total infections rise by three (3)
As we have announced, we are on this ride until the county hits “zero” in “active cases.” Sometimes I feel like Longinus, being made to continue this seemingly never ending series of articles until we hit the number we have set as our end point.
Some of you won’t remember Longinus but a few Christian scholars believed him to be the blind soldier who pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion. Though this story isn’t included in the modern day Bible, some legends claim Christ’s blood, from his side, fell into the eyes of Longinus and healed his blindness converting him to Christianity.
Still another legend from the sixth or seventh-century, “Letter of Herod to Pilate (which was not believed to be really written by Herod),” claims Longinus was condemned to a cave to live forever. This legend relates that every night a lion comes to maul Longinus for his having pierced the side of Christ until dawn; after which Longinus’ body heals and the pattern repeats, forever, until the end of time.
Well writing this article isn’t as unpleasant sounding as the tale of Longinus. However, it sometimes feels like it will continue on nearly as long.
Last week, we reported there were 1,084 total infections, 5 “active cases,” with the in-county deaths holding at “9.” This week, there are 1,087 total infections, 4 “active cases,” with in-county deaths still holding at “9.” We don’t want that last number going anywhere.
While “active cases” aren’t at “zero,” “active cases” are at the lowest point in our weekly count since September of 2020. The difference, then we were headed up and, hopefully, now we are headed in a much finer direction.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. Let’s not let this opponent get back up off the mat.
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until we finally hit “zero.” Somewhere out there, Longinus may be routing for us.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.