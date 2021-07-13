Jackson, Ky: July 13, 2021
Numbers up again
Delta strain set to ravage unvaccinated
Get your vaccine and be done with it, William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Last week, on the seemingly endless trek toward “zero,” our “active cases” were at four. We had 1,097 total infections, county-wide. We had been holding at 9-confirmed deaths for quite a while.
This week went about as poorly as we can manage. Our total infections ballooned up to 1,107-cases, up ten cases for the largest jump in that category in a while. Our “active cases” rose from four to six for a 50% increase in that category. We have lost an additional life to COVID-19. We have now lost 10 local, in-county residents to the pandemic.
We talked with William Sizemore at the Breathitt Health Department. He told the Times-Voice, “It’s so simple. Get your vaccine and be done with it.” As for this present trend, our active cases going up in two of the last four weeks, Sizemore’s brutally honest yet simple assessment is, “We’re going the wrong way.”
Well, if you have been following the pandemic and its different strains and variants there is something else about which to be concerned. Mr. Sizemore tells the newspaper, “This Delta strain is really gonna do some damage. It is so much more virulent and more severe.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci appears to agree with Mr. Sizemore. Dr. Fauci, the top coronavirus adviser in the US, characterized the Delta strain of COVID-19 as a “nasty variant.”
Fauci went on to relate, “It has a much greater capacity of transmitting from person to person.” Fauci added that the COVID vaccines being used to fight the coronavirus “are working very well” and do protect against the Delta variant.
Of course, what does Anthony Fauci know? He is only the country’s top infectious disease doctor and leading expert.
"It's never been easier, and it's never been more important,” President Joe Biden said. “Do it now (get vaccinated) for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it is a patriotic thing to do.”
The Times-Voice joins the chorus extorting citizens to GET THEIR SHOTS! Try it our way. Your way hasn’t been working very well at all. Matter of fact, it has led to nothing but rising infections, rising “active cases,” neighbors becoming increasingly afflicted, and death. Let's chart a new course, a new direction.
