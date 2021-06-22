“Active Cases” Explode
Number increases two-and-a-half times in one week
“We expect jumps from time to time since the expiration of the mask mandate,” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Well, looks like this series, which we were planning on terminating upon the county’s zeroing out its “active cases,” is in no hurry to go anywhere. Every time we think we are out, the Pandemic just pulls us right back into this sordid quagmire.
Last week we reported 1,087-total confirmed cases with 4 “active” cases, in-county, and 9-confirmed deaths. This week our numbers have ballooned to 1,096-total infections, with 10 “active” cases, and holding at 9-confirmed deaths.
Holy Cow! Our number of “active cases” increased 2.5-times in a single week.
The Times-Voice asked William Sizemore from the Breathitt Health Department about this jump. He told us, “We expect jumps from time to time since the expiration of the mask mandate.”
He went on to tell us, “It is our hope those who have not been vaccinated will do so. This virus continues on, so we must keep fighting.” We couldn’t have said it any better.
The Times-Voice continues to urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We have suffered quite a set-back and we need to get back on the course toward “zero.”
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. It’s really simple, we have to do it if we are ever going to put this nasty business behind us and get on with our lives.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
