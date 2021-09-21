Weekly COVID-19 Report

Einstein's Parable applicable locally
Active cases hit new record high
16-confirmed deaths/many more coming
"...nothing from nothing nets nothing" William Sizemore
It is commonly referred to as Einstein’s Parable of Quantum Insanity. All of you reading this have heard it said many times. Many of you use this parable. Most of you have before said it not knowing from where it originated.
The greatest scientist of all time, Albert Einstein, once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” All we can say at the Times-Voice, particularly when discussing COVID-19 and whether someone is or isn’t vaccinated is, Mr. Einstein; welcome to Breathitt’s insane pandemic response.
We talked with our friend, William Sizemore, at the Breathitt Health Department. He told us, "We can't afford to continue to go about unvaccinated and think we aren't going to get sick or even die. You know what they say about nothing...nothing from nothing nets nothing."
Here in Breathitt, we keep doing the “same thing,” which appears to be “nothing,” in regard to our citizenry getting vaccinated. Somehow, mysteriously, we believe our present course will reverse itself and we will be declared “well” again one day soon. Maybe it will just go away if we bury our heads in the sand and ignore the problem.
Yeah, the ostrich method always works. Why shouldn’t it this time? How’s this strategy working so far? Terribly, from where this author is sitting.
We have 1,942 total cases of COVID-19 in a county with a population of between 11-12,000 residents. We have 340-active, contagious disease sufferers right now, and we have 16-confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
A member of our paper staff reported to us he had encountered a Breathitt County resident somewhere around town. This person was unvaccinated. This person was unmasked.
This person approached our reporter and said, “When do you reckon all of this is just going to run its course?” Our reporter said, “Why would it ‘run its course.’ Why would it do anything other than what it is presently doing so long as we reuse to do what we have to do to stop it?” The question seemed fair.
According to online research conducted by paper personnel, locals seem confused about the nature of viruses. A virus is a living organism which needs to attach to a host to insure its survival. Like you, it just wants to live.
As long as it has defenseless hosts, it will attach to those hosts until it exhausts all those hosts have to offer, all the while searching for new places to which to spread and infect. Like all living organisms, it will continue to morph into versions of itself until finding a version against which present vaccines won’t continue to work. Then, we will have to develop a new vaccine to address the vastly different version of the virus we'd had licked if we had only taken that which was there and accessible to us.
By not getting vaccinated, we are giving the virus places to dwell and opportunities to morph into something our science can’t ‘handle.’ Herd immunity doesn’t work until the herd develops the antibodies to fight off and kill viruses.
Online research indicates we haven’t had a case of Polio in the US since 1979. The reason…we all have been vaccinated against the Polio virus.
When is this going to fade into the fabric of history? Not a second before we make it. Think about it!