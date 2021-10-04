Official predictions prove prophetic
Record number of in-county, COVID-19 related deaths
The Times-Voice would like to take a trip down memory lane with the readers. This won’t be a long trip. It just takes the readers back a single week.
Last week, the paper reported the county's “active cases” had decreased from 340 the week prior to 232 last week. Pretty precipitous decline.
We were happy about it. This week, the drop has been equally precipitous.
Our in-county “active cases” have dipped down, again, and this time the number has decreased by 96-cases to 136 from 232 a week ago. Last week, when we inquired about the dip of some 108-active cases, our friend William Sizemore at the Breathitt Health Department told us “It sure is good news. At least the cases of infection are no longer out pacing those cases falling off quarantine.”
He had a warning for us about in-county deaths if you recall. He told the paper, “Deaths will continue to rise.”
Imitating his best Edgar Cayce, Sizemore’s projections have born true. The number of in-county deaths went up this week from 17 to 22. We have been told the five (5) COVID-19 related deaths in one week is an all-time high.
“Yeah, the five (5) deaths in a week is a record,” William Sizemore told the Times-Voice. "It was the one record none of us at the Health Department wanted to eclipse.”
Sizemore, summoning his clairvoyant soothsaying abilities a final time, told the Times-Voice, “Unfortunately, more COVID-19 related deaths are coming.”
Our total cases are now numbering 2,096. This is a number which will never decline. We will just have to live with it hoping for a plateau.
