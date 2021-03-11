COVID-19 Numbers Spike
Numbers around the commonwealth looking pretty good while Breathitt’s numbers rise.
“We’ve had some increase…” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
It has been a couple weeks since we last reported COVID-19 in-county numbers. People around Kentucky and the nation are getting inoculated, numbers of active cases are close to universally dropping, and we didn’t have a report last week because of the flooding. Man-o-man is this next in-county COVID-19 report going to look great, or so we thought!
We believed at the Times-Voice the number of “active cases,” twenty-seven (27) when last reported, should be closing in on zero by now. To the contrary, it would appear. To say we were disappointed with this week’s report is an understatement.
William Sizemore, told the newspaper in his first of the week report, “We have had some increase in active case numbers.” That would be gross understatement number two.
We have 931-total cases, but our number of active cases is up to 71. Deaths are holding in there at “6.” From 27 to 71, what in the world happened?
Mr. Sizemore believes the Health Department has discovered the issue. He tells us, “Hopefully it has been traced and contained.” Yeah, hopefully, for all of our sakes.
This week’s report is just another example of the tireless diligence required to combat this pandemic. Breathitt county residents have to remain diligent, must remain focused, and must keep following both Health Department and CDC guidelines and recommendations.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain ever-vigilant in this fight. We can regain control over the spread of this virus, particularly in county, but to do so we have to learn to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way or simply undertake certain other actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
You know the drill. Mask-up, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses. It’s really simple, we have to do it and we have to do it until this pandemic rests finally in a dustbin of “remember whens.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
