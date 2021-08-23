Numbers still rocketing upwardly
Active infections expected to be nearing 130
“This is as bad as I remember.” William Sizemore
I believe the last time we reported numbers to you Breathitt county stood at 1,246 total cases, 79 active infections, and 11 confirmed deaths. We had two more deaths at that time believed to be COVID-19 related. That was a week ago.
Now, the Breathitt County Health Department reports there being 1,309 total confirmed cases, 102 active cases, and 12-confirmed deaths. Floating around out there somewhere is a 13th death still awaiting confirmation.
Now these numbers were as of Friday. When I contacted William Sizemore for our weekly article, Sizemore confided in me he wouldn’t be the least bit shocked to see our number of active infections or cases approach 130 by the time our newspaper hits store shelves.
I asked Mr. Sizemore if he had a memory of our in-county numbers looking this dire back prior to the vaccines being approved for emergency use? His response was “This is as bad as I remember.”
With a county among the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents in the commonwealth of Kentucky, we are experiencing all-time high in infections. These two facts have to be related.
Mr. Sizemore told the newspaper in our weekly phone call, “Seems we can’t seem to get the Jeanie back in the bottle.” We would have to agree.
Former Anti-Vaxxers are getting infected and many of them are perishing and to a man and woman we hear stories of these people pleading with family and friends to get vaccinated. We join in their plea. Please get vaccinated!
