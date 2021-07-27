For publication/Jackson Times-Voice's print edition/July 29, 2021
How Long?
Numbers rise another 30%
Get Vaccinated
The late Richard Pryor, for those of us who read this newspaper and have some age to us, was a comedian of first rate and believed, by many, to be the funniest man alive (when he was) and particularly adept at stand-up, on-stage comedy. Like many of his bits, not much of it is fit to run in print without heavy redaction.
In 1976, he had a bit about race relations and the perpetual suppression of African-Americans in American society where he would cry, “How long? How long? How long is this [expletives deleted] going to go on!” Naturally, when I got this week’s numbers from the Breathitt Health Department, the comedy routine sprung to the fore of my memory bank.
For the third consecutive week, our numbers around Breathitt have experienced a significant weekly rise. Last week, the numbers had increased 66%. This week, the increase is 30%.
Well, better than 66% I suppose. We are still going the wrong direction.
To refresh your recollections, last week we reported 1,118 total infections (11 new), 10 “active cases,” and 10 confirmed, in-county deaths. This week we report 1,135 total infections (17 new), 13 “active cases (three more than last week),” while still holding at 10 confirmed, in-county deaths.
To quote Richard Pryor, “How long is this [expletives deleted] going to go on?” The answer appears to be until we put aside our political ideologies, take ourselves down to where the shots are being administered, FREE OF CHARGE, and get vaccinated.
What's stopping you?
Commented
