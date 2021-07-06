‘…do not drink Backslider's wine’ Jerry Jeff Walker
Get the active cases tracking back toward "zero"
A “backslider” is someone who lapses into previous undesirable patterns of behavior. Michael Martin Murphey recorded a hit country song entitled, “Backsliders Wine.” The lyrics to the song were written by Jerry Jeff Walker.
We have been drinking quite a bit of Backsliders Wine around this county when it comes to our weekly COVID-19 numbers. Our active cases, which owing to the present state of vaccine administration should be decreasing provided we are getting our shots, has increased this week. This is disappointing.
If you will recall, we pledged at the Times-Voice to keep reporting on our weekly COVID-19 numbers until the active cases, in-county, reached “zero.” This series has appeared in every edition of the Times-Voice for the past 18 or so months.
Last week, we had renewed hope. We reported 1,097-infections, 4-active cases, and 9-confirmed deaths. This week we have some bad news. We now report 1,100-infections, 5-active cases, and 9-confirmed deaths.
Looking on the bright side of things, at least the in-county deaths have plateaued and remain constant. We don’t like the active case numbers rising instead of falling. As a county, we need to remedy this.
The Times-Voice would urge citizens to remain vigilant. Let’s get back on the track to “zero.” We can’t let down our guards!
We must continue to deny ourselves things which tend to put us in harms’ way. We must continue to undertake actions we may find intrusive and inconvenient but still important to the health of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
Mask-up if you haven’t received a full dosage of vaccine, socially distance, clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces, GET YOUR SHOT, and don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses for just a little while longer. Let’s finally “zero” out these active cases! I am ready to get off this seemingly never-ending ride.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.