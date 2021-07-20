Weekly COVID-19 Report

Active cases spike in Breathitt
Sixty-six percent (66%) increase in active infections in-county
“…[I]t isn’t done with us yet.” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Last week we had 1107-total confirmed cases, six (6)-active cases, and ten (10) in-county, COVID-19 related deaths. We pleaded with you then that we were trending in a very negative direction. This week it may be time to hit the panic button.
We have pleaded with you to get vaccinated. We have pledged to keep covering this global pandemic until the county zeroes out its “active” infections.
We are going the wrong way. In what amounts to the largest single increase in active cases in quite a while, we have experienced a 66% increase in active infections in Breathitt County. Our active cases have spiked to ten (10).
Total cases have risen by 11, from 1,107 to 1,118. In-county deaths are still at ten (10).
We were able to correspond with William Sizemore about the issue. He told the newspaper, “I understand people wanting to put this behind us. Unfortunately, it (COVID-19) isn’t done with us yet.”
We discussed with him the fact there are a contingent of residents who believe this is a hoax. There are those among us who refuse to get vaccinated. His response was, “Seems like we could all come together when there is so much at stake.”
The Delta strain, something we discussed in last week's article, doesn’t appear to have gotten to us here in the mountains yet. However, there is every reason to believe it will get here.
Please, and we can’t stress this enough, get your vaccination shots. They are available, and free, at both the Health Department and your local Walgreens.
We have gotten into some bad habits judging by our numbers. We must recommit to doing better if we hope for better. Mask-up if you aren’t doubly vaccinated. Meet social distancing requirements.
Clean and disinfect body parts and surfaces. GET YOUR SHOTS, IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY. Don’t put dirty hands in or near mouths, eyes, ears, or noses.
We need to get a handle on this. If we don’t, it might get a handle on us.