For publication in the September 1, 2021 print edition of the Jackson Times-Voice
Active case numbers still increasing
Following protocols and recommendations even more important
“Wear the mask, socially distance, and get vaccinated so we can finally move ahead.” William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
We contacted our friend, William Sizemore, at the Breathitt Health Department for our weekly numbers. Mr. Sizemore told the newspaper, “We have 1,491 total infections, 179 active infections which are presently contagious and about which we know, and 12-confirmed fatalities.”
We asked Mr. Sizemore if those numbers were current. Truthfully, earlier projections were we would eclipse 200 active cases sometime Friday of last week. We suppose we were looking for that sliver of hope that maybe the spread was slowing.
Mr. Sizemore, dashing our hopes against the rocks by reporting back to our question whether the provided numbers were current, “No, we will continue to get more positive cases which are done at other testing centers from yesterday and today. By noon today (Tuesday, August 31, 2021), we will be adding many more to the ‘positive’ side.”
Man this guy is becoming somewhat of a killjoy. We’re kidding.
It’s his job to “shoot us straight.” We’re sure he doesn’t relish the chore any more than we enjoy receiving the cold, hard, brutal facts.
So what is the answer? How do we as a county crest this wave and stem the high tide of infections? We asked Mr. Sizemore for the cold, hard, brutal facts one more time.
“I am afraid I have nothing new for you. It is the same thing we’ve been saying week after week. Wear the mask, socially distance, and get vaccinated so we can finally move ahead.”
It’s just that simple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.