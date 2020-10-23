COVID numbers in county come with ‘stern warning’
Numbers bad now and expected to get worse throughout the week
It isn’t everyday numbers come with a stern warning. This week’s COVID numbers did just that.
Last week, the county had gotten down to 7-active cases before ballooning back up to 12 before week’s end. Now, this week, we are at 114-total infections, 15 of which are “active.” An “active” case means the disease is in its contagious phase and most susceptible to spread.
The even dimmer news is nobody around the Breathitt health department believes we’re through registering “active” infections for the week. Like last week, it is expected there will be even more “active” cases before week’s end, maybe before the ink on this article has time to dry.
William Sizemore with the Breathitt Health Department told the Times-Voice, “The public needs to understand that they are the ones who will determine exactly how our next two weeks will look. I hope people take into consideration our school leaders are working tirelessly to keep our schools safe. Folks need to continue to do their part.”
One of the sites of the outbreak has been the Nim Henson Geriatric Center. The number of new, contagious, and “active” infections have been so severe that the news warranted its own article.
The Health Department has confirmed for the newspaper that one staff member and 3 residents have tested positive for having contracted the disease, COVID-19. The fear is an infection spreading among the residential population at Nim Henson might endanger the most vulnerable to the disease’s more lethal attributes.
We all need to recommit to being diligent about PPE’s (Personal Protective Equipment), social distancing, and avoiding travel to parts of the country more ravaged by the pandemic than here. We have to remain vigilant and committed to get this virus back to a more manageable level.
