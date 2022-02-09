“At this time, we will not be reporting an active number of cases. There are so many, we are incapable of following all investigations,” Megan Deaton, Disease Investigator with the Breathitt County Health Department.
The weekly COVID numbers released by the Breathitt County Health Department:
3,497 TOTAL CASES (CHANGES RAPIDLY)
50 CONFIRMED DEATHS
105 NEW CASES SINCE 02/04/2022
Breathitt County remains in the RED, and according to the state’s COVID-19 database, the county has a 21.98 percent positivity rate and a 57.08 percent vaccination rate as of February 4th, 2022.
