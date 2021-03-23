Wesley directs attention to Breathitt Floodgates

Floodgates, first time checked in years
Highway Department, District 10, vows floodgates will be cleaned
Wesley calls Corbitt Caudill District 10’s ‘main man’
Representative Bill Wesley has been meeting in the Secretary of State’s mapping office along with local elected officials from the cities he serves. This may be important when FEMA starts apportioning money here in our county. Our own Judge Executive, Jeff Noble, has been assisting.
The elected officials have been insuring Jackson, Kentucky is accurately depicted and mapped. Federal agencies, like FEMA, use interactive maps, like the one on the Secretary of State’s “Kentucky Cities” website, to distribute federal grant money. Insurance companies also use the same interactive maps to distribute premium surcharges to Kentucky cities.
The US Census Bureau has used the interactive maps for population totals and estimates since 2009. So, it is imperative we “get it right.”
Cities whose boundaries are not correctly depicted due to ordinances being deemed “un-mappable” by the state mapping office, or cities who haven’t been submitting their ordinances as required by Kentucky law, are in danger of losing money. Again, it is important to do it right.
Yesterday morning, Representative Wesley had more business in our county. Wesley was in Breathitt County inspecting floodgates.
We were able to reach Representative Wesley on Monday. He told the Times-Voice, “The State Highway Department, District 10, is going to clean out our floodgates here in Jackson. It had been years since they had been checked and the Highway Department wanted to insure the gates were functioning properly. There has been too much water, coming from everywhere, with no place for the water to go.”
According to online research, a floodgate is a gate that can be opened or closed to admit or exclude water, especially the lower gate of either a lock or dam. We asked the representative who, locally, has been instrumental in these efforts. He had an answer for us.
“Corbitt Caudill has been the main man for District 10,” Wesley told the newspaper. “He is fighting in Breathitt to fix the embankment which has been slipping away on the “river side” of Hightway 15. He has already undertaken repairs to the embankment on the Panbowl Lake side.”
For his own part, Representative Wesley has been commended by the Secretary of State’s office for his efforts extended on behalf of his electorate. The Secretary’s office supplied the newspaper a letter which contained the following: “We appreciate State Representative Bill Wesley for his devoted interest in the well-being of the communities within his district.” I am sure many of us appreciate it too.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.