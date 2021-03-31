New law removes so-called, “Patriot Penalty”
Insurers prohibited from refusing to issue policies to veterans which lapsed while deployed outside Kentucky
Representative Wesley authored and sponsored a vital bill which the Governor has now signed into law. It was captioned “Patriot Penalty” but what the law actually does is remove the penalty from American patriots.
The law both addresses and penalizes insurers who refuse to issue motor vehicle liability insurance at regular rates to military service men and women whose policies lapsed while they were deployed either overseas or outside Kentucky. Kentucky law requires motorists to have liability insurance to do things such as obtain a driver’s license and either register or purchase a motor vehicle. Failure to comply with the provision to both have and maintain liability insurance is a misdemeanor offense.
The necessity of the bill arose form soldiers’ liability policies lapsing while they were either overseas or out of Kentucky for extended periods of time serving our country. These soldiers would often come home to discover their policies had lapsed and that obtaining another similar policy required both exorbitant and excessive premiums. In this way, these provisions were penalizing patriots.
The new law requires insurers to inquire about military service upon a customer's making an application for insurance. It also requires the companies to issue policies to a veteran or active duty serviceman or woman without imposing additional inflated premiums if the sole reason for the heightened premium is related to a lapse in coverage because of that person’s service caused, protracted absence from the Commonwealth.
The provision has built-in penalties for insurers who demonstrate a willful pattern of noncompliance with the law.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
