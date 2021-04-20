Bill Would Exempt Soldiers and Families from ‘License Law’
HB 277 seeks to amend KRS §186.430
“We should do the same for our soldiers as we are already doing for college students,” Bill Wesley
Representative Bill Wesley has made our servicemen and women a priority thus far in his term in office. He pledges to continue to do so. With this latest House Bill, he has remained true to his commitment.
Wesley is the primary sponsor of House Bill 277. This bill seeks to amend KRS §186.430.
Under that law as it presently reads (in pertinent part), a person over the age of sixteen (16) who is a United States citizen and who is not a resident of Kentucky, may drive in Kentucky for a period of time not to exceed one (1) year from the date the person enters Kentucky if: (a) The person possesses a valid license issued by the person’s home state. There is an exemption from the time-frame in which one may operate a vehicle on Kentucky roads with a valid out-of-Kentucky license for people who are United States citizens, not a resident of Kentucky, but who are enrolled as either a full-time or part-time student at a university, college, or technical college located in Kentucky.
Wesley’s bill would add an exemption. His bill would add a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, their spouse, and dependent child or children holding valid drivers' licenses from another state when they are assigned to Kentucky but have designated a permanent residence elsewhere.
The Times-Voice corresponded with Representative Wesley about his bill. He wrote to the newspaper, via text message, that “We have over 200,000 kids who come to Kentucky for college from out-of-state who don’t have to obtain a Kentucky driver’s license so long as their licenses from where they are listed as primarily residing are valid. I would insist our military be afforded the same courtesy.”
Wesley added, “We have 33,000 active military personnel, mostly stationed at Fort Knox and Fort Campbell. I will always fight for the men and women who make tremendous sacrifices to serve this country and our commonwealth. My advocacy will even include the ones whose primary residence designations may be other than Kentucky. It is the right thing to do.”
Representative Wesley served in Iraq in the 82nd Airborne.
