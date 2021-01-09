Derrick Evans taken into custody at grandmother's trailer...Grandmother says into camera, 'Thanks a lot Mr. Trump!'
A West Virginia lawmaker who live-streamed himself entering the Capitol building during Wednesday’s riot was charged by federal prosecutors in Washington for his role in the siege.
Republican Derrick Evans, who was elected in November, was charged with entering a restricted area, prosecutors said on Friday afternoon.
The riot has triggered an expansive national investigation led by an assortment of agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Capitol Police, the U.S. Marshals, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington.
At a news conference on Friday, U.S. officials said hundreds of federal law-enforcement agents across three command centers were working on the investigation, scouring video footage and social media posts to identify the perpetrators. All 56 field offices of the FBI are involved.
“The department will spare no resources in our efforts to hold all of these people accountable,” prosecutor Ken Kohl said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.