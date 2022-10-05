Western Branch Diesel located on KY-15 between Hazard and Jackson, suffered severe damage in the July flood and was recently torn down. All that remains of the long-time Breathitt County repair shop is the sign.
The company announced that it would be reopening a branch to serve eastern Kentucky, but it would not be building back in Breathitt County, instead it will open a new branch in Hazard.
An opening date will be determined at a later time.
