Captures both his fourth consecutive win on the Spring Tour and the Tour’s Player of the Year Trophy!
On June 27, 2020, Breathitt High School’s soon to be freshman-enrollee captured his fourth consecutive title and completed an undefeated season on the US Golf, West Virginia, Spring Tour. Miller, who qualified for the KHSAA State Golf Championships in 2019 as only an 8th-grader, toured the Esquire Course in Barbourville, W.Va. in 73-shots.
The Esquire Golf Course features Greg Norman Turf GN-1 and was designed by Xenophon Hassenplug in 1974. The course boasts a challenging layout which can be set up to stretch to 6,887-yards, from the tips.
Miller played in the Tour’s 13-14 age-division. He has been named the Division’s and Tour’s Player of the Year for his play this Spring. This is his fourth consecutive year to be so honored. Needless to say, Weston Miller may start having to pay taxes in West Virginia if he keeps owning the state to the extent he has.
Weston has qualified for US Golf regional and world competitions with his play this Spring. This is his 4th-consecutive year he has won the coveted Player of the Year trophy in West Virginia.
