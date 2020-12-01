Did the CEO lay down the truth, or did he say what one would naturally expect?
Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos on November 30, 2020 responded to a flood of what he called "bizarre" and baseless conspiracy theories — boosted by President Trump and his allies — alleging that the company rigged the 2020 election. His response was published as an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal. Here is what he said…
The allegations against Dominion are bizarre, but I will set the record straight. Dominion is an American company, now headquartered in Denver. Dominion is not and has never been a front for communists. It has no ties to Hugo Chávez, the late dictator of Venezuela. It has never been involved in Venezuelan elections. None of Dominion’s systems use the “Smartmatic” software that has come under attack, as any state certification lab could verify.
There is no secret “vote flipping” algorithm. Third-party test labs, chosen by the bipartisan “Election Assistance Commission” and accredited by the “National Institute of Standards and Technology,” perform complete source-code reviews on every federally certified tabulation system. States replicate this process for their own certifications. Post-election canvassing and auditing also exist to provide additional assurance of the vote totals’ accuracy.
What say you Jackson? Are you buying it?
