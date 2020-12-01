Hamburger experience like no other? You got that right!
In a move hardly seeming appropriate in the middle of a global pandemic with Depression-level unemployment figures across the globe, celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay has elected to debut a new hamburger at his London eateries. This is no ordinary hamburger however.
Ramsay intends to sell this particular hamburger for $106. Do fries come with that? For an additional $8.00, sure.
The offering features a beef patty of seared Wagyu sirloin. It is dressed out in a truffle pecorino cheese, fresh black truffles, and mayonnaise made with cep mushrooms. Ramsay contends his offering is well worth the price. He called the burger, in an interview with food blog, Hot Dinners, “next level.”
Ramsay guarantees, on the digital site, today.com, that this culinary option promises, “a burger experience like no other.” Well he’s certainly got us there. Would be a first for this author.
What say you, Jackson? Would you ever shell out $106 for a hamburger?
