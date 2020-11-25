Washington, D.C.: November 25, 2020
Flynn rumored to be on Trump's list of outgoing Pardons. Does he want that?
Axios reports, and has now been joined by numerous other news outlets, that President Trump has confided he plans to issue a pardon to his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Mr. Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
There are a number of pardons being considered for the “lame duck” President. It isn’t uncommon for similarly situated Presidents to issue pardons prior to leaving office. Many believe he intends to both pardon himself and other family members and close confidantes before leaving office.
Of course, getting pardoned has its drawbacks. The Supreme Court case of Burdick v. United States, 236 U.S. 79 (1915) is often discussed regarding the meaning of both issuing and accepting a pardon. It is said Gerald Ford, in pardoning Richard Nixon, carried around in his pocket a portion of the decision as sort of armament against the people angry he had spared the former President from getting his just due.
Burdick held a pardoned person must introduce the pardon into court proceedings otherwise its existence must be disregarded and the pardoned offense treated equally with conviction. The pardoned must accept the pardon. Why wouldn’t he or she? There is legitimate reason.
A pardon is an act of grace, proceeding from the power entrusted with the execution of the laws, which exempts the individual on whom bestowed from punishment the law inflicts for a crime he has committed. A person pardoned can no longer contend he or she didn’t commit the offense.
Accepting a pardon comes with acceptance the underlying offense has been both committed and by the pardoned. This would also attach to anyone with the surname, “Trump,” should any be issued and should they elect to accept this act of grace.
Pardons can be “rejected.” Matter of fact, the Supreme Court in United States v. Wilson held a government couldn’t offer a witness a pardon and force him to testify prior to its being accepted. The Court reasoned the subject could reject the pardon and still be in criminal jeopardy. Therefore, the person offered a pardon would still possess a 5th-Amendment prohibition against being compelled to self-incriminate.
So, President Trump is bantering about pardoning Michael Flynn and any number of his cohorts and family to include himself. However, a pardon doesn’t mean, “I didn’t do it.” It actually means, “Yeah, I did it but have been saved, by an act of grace, from facing the punishment the law affords for such activity.”
In light of this, What say you Jackson? Should these guys take these forthcoming pardons? Yes or no!
