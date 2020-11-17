Tinctures, chocolates, lotions, gummies — there are seemingly endless ways to consume CBD these days, and beverages made with the cannabis-derived compounds are surely going mainstream in 2020. New drinks designed for on-the-go consumption are hitting shelves left and right at convenience stores.

They are believed to deliver a host of therapeutic benefits with every sip. The CBD-infused beverage industry is predicted to be worth over 1.4 Billion by 2024 (up from $89 million in 2018), so these products are clearly just the beginning of an increasingly crowded market.

What say you? Are you in or out...?

