Singer, Harry Styles appears on this month’s cover of Vogue. Critiques are calling his appearance, and particularly his wardrobe, an attack on the concept of masculinity and “manly men.”
“Harry Styles makes his own rules” is written over a photo of the former One Direction star who can be seen pairing a lacy Gucci dress with a tuxedo jacket from the same label, and the photos and interview inside the pages of Vogue bear out that statement.
“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” the 26-year-old explained. “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”
What do you think about it? Does it threaten your concept of “men?” What say you?
