Curious monolith found in the Utah desert, other-worldly?
It seemingly popped up out of nowhere. This metallic monolith became the focus of international attention. It fostered international theories of how it could have possibly come to be found in a remote section of the Utah desert on November 18, 2020.
Government officials reportedly claimed to have no information about the monolith’s being dismantled and carried away. The government claims to know nothing about either the installation or the removal and possible theft of the piece from protected public land.
However, men were seen working, under the cloak of darkness, their voices described as “echoing in the canyon.” These men worked in twos, described by onlookers as appearing to have an “unmistakable sense of purpose.”
They dismantled and then carried away the monolith. Where did it go? If they weren't with the government, then who were they? Who sent them? Where's the monolith now?
San Juan County law enforcement reported there being no complaints about missing property and declined to investigate its origins at first. However, by the end of yesterday, the Sheriff of the county, in an apparent reversal, announced his department would investigate in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, a federal agency.
What say you Jackson? What are your theories about this “other worldly” appearing monolith which just appeared in the Utah desert only to disappear about as suddenly?
