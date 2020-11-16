President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to compete with Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network. Some Trump advisers think Fox News made a mistake with an early call (seconded by AP) of President-elect Biden's win in Arizona.
That enraged Trump. Sources claim, "He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it." The been lots of speculation about Trump starting a cable channel. Getting carried on cable systems would be expensive and time-consuming, so Trump is considering a digital media channel that would stream online, which would be cheaper and quicker to start.
Trump's digital offering would likely charge a monthly fee to MAGA fans. Would you be willing to pay this? Are you going to sign up and how immediately?
Remember, use the "comments" section to tell us what you think.
