A 5-year-old boy was killed on an Alabama highway after his mother's boyfriend forced him to leave his car as punishment for being “unruly," WRVY reported.
In a story written by reporter, Haven Orecchio-Egresitz, and published online to Insider.com, a soldier stationed at Ft. Benning, ordered his girlfriend's 5-year-old child out of his car along a busy Alabama highway. His purported offense warranting expulsion from the vehicle? He, according to the suspect, was being too "unruly."
The 5-year-old, Austin Bridseye is now dead. Police are determined someone will answer for this tragedy.
Thirty-five year old Sargeant, 1st-Class, Bryan Starr reports he was driving down Highway 165 with the child. Austin's mother was not in the car.
Sargeant Starr pulled his car into a nearby church parking lot and ordered the child to "get out." The boy wandered onto a busy highway and was struck by another car and killed.
Austin Birdseye was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Sargeant Starr has been charged with reckless murder.
What say you, Jackson, about this tragedy and the extent to which it could have been completely avoided?
