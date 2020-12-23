Were these examples of appropriate uses of Executive power or has Trump overstepped the bounds of decency here?
Ex-campaign aide George Papadopoulos and attorney Alex van der Zwaan are among those who received the presidential clemency. Mr Trump also pardoned four security guards involved in a 2007 massacre in Iraq and two ex-congressmen.
He is expected to issue more pardons before leaving office next month. It is common for outgoing presidents to use their right to issue pardons, which wipe out convictions.
George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan both served brief jail sentences. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the timing of meetings with alleged go-betweens for Russia during the run-up to the 2016 election.
He was the first former Trump aide to be arrested in the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He falsely claimed that he had met two individuals with Russian connections prior to working with Donald Trump's campaign but had in fact met them after joining.
On Twitter, he thanked President Trump and said the pardon meant "the world to me and my family." We are sure it did.
What say you, Jackson? Are these appropriate pardons issued to people deserving of either mercy or leniency or another example of unseemly use of executive power?
