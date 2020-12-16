U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and his top deputies, pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ratify the Electoral College decision, a source familiar with the remarks said. The conversation was first reported by the New York Times.
Meanwhile it is being reported Kevin McCarthy in the House has made no such concession. In fact, his actions inapposite to the “will of the people” as expressed in the country’s popular vote, and the vote of the Electoral College, has many wondering if the House Minority Leader isn’t engaging in sedition.
This is not rocket science. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sedition as incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority. Many believe and have opined that what we see today from Trump's lawyers and Republican members of Congress, attempting to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election, is nothing less than overt sedition against the United States government.
Trump’s legal team has filed over 50 claims of voter fraud in Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. With one minor exception, everyone of them was rejected outright.
What say you, Jackson, Kentucky? Who's right here, our Mitch McConnell or Congressman, Kevin McCarthy?
