Trump aides...Rudi's bill for his legal services remains unpaid!
...the lawyer did a competent job, and you still lost, you owe the lawyer the full amount of the bill...Steven Haddock
Donald Trump is refusing to pay Rudy Giullani’s bill for legal services as Trump’s aides related, “Rudi didn’t win…” The question has been asked whether this is fair? Giullani has been a loyal supporter?
Steven Haddock distributed something over social media on this very issue. He reports doing collections for law firms for ten years.
According to Haddock, here are the rules regarding whether the bill should be paid…
- If your attorney was honest with you about your chances, you accepted that, the lawyer did a competent job, and you still lost, you owe the lawyer the full amount of the bill.
- If your lawyer was dishonest with you about your chances and ran up the bill with no chance of winning, you owe the lawyer nothing.
- If your lawyer gave you a lowball estimate and charges you far more, you pay the lowball estimate unless they updated you not at the time the estimate is exhausted, but when the lawyer realized the bill was going to be much higher than anticipated.
What say you, Jackson? Should Trump have to pay this bill?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.