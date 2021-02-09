Lindsey Graham warns that if the House Managers call one witness, the defense is going to call Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, and Eric Holder to testify. What say you Jackson, if you are a House Manager, do you call his bluff?
What Say You Jackson?
