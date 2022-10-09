In the Bible, Luke 10:25-37 (King James Version), tells of a Samaritan travelling along and when he crosses paths with another man, who had been robbed and wounded, he showed compassion and mercy to this stranger, and took care of him. It is this example of compassion and mercy that drives the Christian relief organization, Billy Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse. The group has had volunteers from all over the United States and other countries here in Jackson/Breathitt County since the tragic July flooding, arriving the following Monday (August 1, 2022), attempting to minister to and help Breathitt Countians. The ministering can help so much in mental recovery from such a dark, sad time for so many while also providing physical labor and supplies to help rebuild.
Volunteers arrive for a few days or multiple days, some stay months, but Samaritan’s Purse wants the residents of Breathitt County to know someone is going to be here with them as they try to recover from this flood, volunteers like Tom Gusler and Steve Hesslink. Gusler is an 80-year-old retiree from Pennsylvania, taking part in his 39th mission, and Hesslink, 65, of Idaho, are two prime examples of the loyalty and dedication shown by Samaritan’s Purse volunteers. As Hesslink puts it, “We are the hands and feet of Jesus. People are suffering here.”
“For me personally, the really special part of our Samaritan’s Purse volunteers, are their eagerness to just really love on these people and show the love of Jesus to these homeowners who’ve gone through something so traumatic,” remarks Karissa Ryan, Samaritan’s Purse Assistant Program Manager of Disaster Relief.
According to the American Red Cross assessments, Breathitt County had a total of 701 homes damaged or completely destroyed by the flood. Most of those had no flood insurance, some or no home or renter’s insurance, and received very little FEMA assistance. These people needed a proverbial shoulder to lean on, and Samaritan’s Purse was there as Ryan describes Breathitt County flood victims arriving with requests for help with a defeated look on their face and feelings of powerlessness, but once they seen so many willing and able volunteers, it gave them their first inkling of hope during such a distressing experience. A distressing experience indeed, as these flood victims witnessed their homes destroyed and once the flood receded, seen their possessions, what they had worked their entire lives for, discarded to the curb.
“In a natural disaster of this magnitude, we want people to never stop praying, so many are hurting, so many have lost everything, while others have lost friends and family members. So yes, I think praying for them is essential. The amount of catastrophic damage within these communities can be overwhelming and hard to come to grips with, but it was not all about material loss, so we do place an importance on ministering to their spiritual and emotional needs,” conveys Ryan, “But we are here to help them rebuild physically as well, no job is too big. We see in most cases that it is not just one person impacted, it is their extended family, it is their friends. Our goal is to instill in them that we are here to bring relief, whether it be through ministering, labor, or a combination of the two.”
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains often accompany the volunteers to give spiritual encouragement throughout the flood impacted areas. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, Edward Graham, Vice President of Samaritan’s Purse, and Will Graham, Vice President, and associate evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, all visited Breathitt County at one point to survey the damage left behind as well as minister the gospel. The three brothers offered support to local churches and pastors. “We ask that you continue to pray for those who have lost loved ones, homes, and their belongings, so suddenly,” requests (Franklin) Graham.
Samaritan’s Purse is currently locally based out of the Providence Pentecostal Church of God, 3932 KY-15, in Jackson, and can be contacted at (606) 303-5361. The organization is accepting requests for the removal/salvage of personal property/furniture; flood cleanup; and sanitizing with shockwave treatment. Their services are completely free of charge.
Officials with the group sat they hope to remain in Breathitt County at least through October.
Billy Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian humanitarian aid organization founded in 1970 and headquartered in Boone, North Carolina and can be contacted at 1-828-262-1980.
Samaritan’s Purse mounted a disaster relief response in Breathitt County in 2021 as well.
