The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was brought into Breathitt County along with all the other flood impacted counties to help flood survivors recover, but according to Breathitt Countians, the agency is failing them. One sad story after another is being told by residents about being denied for assistance and it appears that FEMA does not discriminate, rejecting both the young and the old.
Nathan Custer, FEMA media relations, states that the agency is here to help for as long as it takes, but many Breathitt Countians are asking, “Where’s it (the help) at?”
Isabella Fugate, a young woman from Haddix, and her family lost everything they owned when as much as six feet of water overtook their home. Fugate applied for FEMA assistance but has been turned down three times.
In the aftermath of the flood, the Fugates were left homeless and are trying to survive in a camper parked outside of her mother-in-law’s home.
“I had high hopes for FEMA, but when they turn you down so much, you don’t know what to do next,” remarked a frustrated Fugate.
Fugate did convey that the family finally received an approval for some funding by FEMA (around $10,000), but that amount will not be enough for them to rebuild or start over.
James and Karen Deaton, an elderly Breathitt County couple, have made their home here their entire lives, and reached out to FEMA for help after losing their home and receiving property damage. Although, it looks as if very little help is going to be given, only about $2000, not close to the amount needed to rebuild.
According to the Deatons’ daughter, Jill Hatton, the Deatons received funding from FEMA back in 2009, and a stipulation was put in place in order for the Deatons to receive any future FEMA aid. That stipulation was they must carry flood insurance; however, Hatton says to carry flood insurance where her parents live would cost well over $15,000 yearly, more than half her parents’ annual income.
FEMA officials say that is a long-standing rule that those residing in flood zones, are required to carry flood insurance as long as they continue to live at that residence, after FEMA pays their claim.
In cases like the Fugates and the Deatons, one FEMA official, Coordinating Officer Brett Howard suggests they should reach out to state agencies, their respective communities, and non-profits to obtain additional funding and for assistance covering the cost of flood insurance.
Unfortunately, these are not the only Breathitt County residents that have not received enough or any help from FEMA. The Millers, Becky and Charlie, lost their home and vehicle in the July flood and say what they received just is not enough. Another family has told several media outlets that they just got $179.45 for home repair after losing everything they own including their home.
Katie Turner and her husband lost their home just mere days after closing on it. Before spending a single night in the home it was under water. The Turners were initially rejected but has since been approved for some assistance, but they say it will not cover everything.
Some recent FEMA numbers claim the agency has approved over $50 million for individuals, families, homeowners, and renters as well as an additional extra $10 million for disaster-related needs.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) states it has approved nearly $30 million in loans to flood survivors.
The National Flood Insurance Program declares it has paid out over $11 million.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker says FEMA has been flexible with its regulations and that a denial is not the end of the road.
Flood survivors have until September 28, 2022, to apply for FEMA assistance.
Photo: James Deaton, a Breathitt County resident of around 80 years, lost everything in the flood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.