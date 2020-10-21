Trump tells rally in Erie, Pennsylvania he only came there because his campaign is tanking…
There is a seminal moment in most public appearances where the one everyone else is there to see says words to the effect of, “Who loves you (indiscriminate city in indiscriminate state)?” Well Trump the entertainer flunked the opportunity in Erie, Pennsylvania last evening in a stop over rally in an important swing state, or commonwealth actually, just two weeks away from the witching hour, if you will.
Last night at his Erie, Pennsylvania rally, President Trump said about stopping over for a rally in Erie, “I didn’t have to. I would’ve called you and said, ‘Hey Erie. You know, if you have a chance, get out and vote.’ We had this thing won.”
This appears to be an acknowledgment by the White House that the incumbent President, trailing substantially in most the polls, is in real trouble. Trump, in an attempt to skirt any personal responsibility for his own poor political polling numbers in commonwealths like Pennsylvania, blamed the pandemic. COVID-19 appears to have become Trump’s “scape goat” reason for why he may be soon re-entering the private sector.
