Between July 25th and July 30th, 2022, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson several complex thunderstorms developed south of I-64 and brought heavy rain resulting in deadly flash flooding and devastating river flooding to Breathitt County and surrounding areas.
These storms at times produced as much as four inches of rain per hour. Radar estimates show that upwards of 14-16 inches of rain fell during this five-day period in a narrow path, with may locations receiving 6-10 inches of rain. One of the areas with the highest totals was southern Breathitt County.
The incredibly high amounts of rainfall caused the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson to set a new-record crest of 43.47 feet causing an additional round of destruction in Jackson and communities downstream that did not receive as much rainfall.
The estimated peak rainfall totals of 14-16 inches from July 26th through the 29th are historically unheard of. There is less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of that amount of rain falling in any given year over a four-day period according to the NWS of Jackson.
“It may sound like a simple explanation, but southern Breathitt County was affected by the flooding more than the northern region because it received twice as much rainfall and the situation was not helped any by there being already saturated soil from previous rainfall,” explained NWS Forecaster Philomon Geertson, “southern Breathitt County received between 10 and 12 inches of rain from multiple rounds of storms.”
Officials at the NWS in Jackson conveyed that other possible contributing factors were a mountainous region like Breathitt County attracts more precipitation; the county’s geographical location places it in a position to receive moist weather from the Gulf of Mexico; and global warming. The NWS revealed that construction and new development such as the removing of the mountains on Lakeside in Jackson and mining especially surface mining could potentially result in making the county more prone to flooding.
