Width restrictions begin May 4 in Breathitt County for bridge deck repairs on KY 15
JACKSON, Ky. – A project to restore the decks of five bridges along KY 15 south of Jackson in Breathitt County is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4. The work will require vehicles wider than 12.5 feet to detour until the end of August. This will impact traffic between Jackson and Hazard.
Spans to be repaired are:
• The bridge at milepoint 14.811 over Quicksand Creek,
• The bridge at milepoint 7.676 over Troublesome Creek,
• The bridge at milepoint 6.520 over Lost Creek,
• The bridge at milepoint 3.820 over Lost Creek, and
• The bridge at milepoint 3.082 over Lost Creek.
Work will begin at the bridge just south of the KY 30 intersection at Quicksand, and will then progress to the other locations. More than one bridge at a time will be under repair. The contractor will have 30 days to complete each bridge once work begins, and all work must be completed by Aug. 31.
One-lane traffic will be in effect at each bridge while it is under repair, controlled by temporary signals. In some cases, signals will also control traffic on intersecting roads adjacent to the bridges. Drivers should expect delays and plan their trips accordingly.
No signed wide-load detour will be in place. Possible alternate routes for vehicles wider than 12.5 feet are the Mountain Parkway, KY 114, US 23, and KY 80 through Salyersville and Prestonsburg back to Hazard; or KY 11 and KY 28 through Booneville and Buckhorn to reconnect with KY 15 north of Hazard. Once work begins south of Lost Creek, KY 476 and KY 80 can be used to avoid the bridges between Lost Creek and the Perry County line.
