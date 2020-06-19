Carol Leavell Barr found passed away at the family’s Lexington, KY home
Kentucky’s most circulated periodical, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported a few nights ago of the passing of Carol Leavell Barr. Barr’s chief of staff, Mary Rosado released the following statement, “During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr’s being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now [he] is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”
Carol Leavell Barr served as the Executive Director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington. She married Andy Barr in 2008. At her time of passing, she was 39-years old. Right now there has been no official statement regarding the cause of her demise.
We do not have an entire list of her survivors. Passing at such a young age, we have no doubt she is most likely survived by parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. Obviously, at the Times-Voice, our hearts go out to Congressman Barr. We would like to especially send out condolences to the Barr children, daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay.
Congressman Barr represents Kentucky’s 6th-congressional district. His district includes Lexington, Richmond, and Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.