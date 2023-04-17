Wilburn Hall, age 75, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at his residence.
Wilburn was born on October 30, 1947 to the late Asbil and Hazel Hall.
Wilburn is survived by Two Brothers; Rick Hall and Billy Hall both of Beattyville, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Carolyn Spicer and Sharon(Steve) Kilburn both of Beattyville, Kentucky, a Host of Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Wilburn was preceded in death by His Parents; Asbil and Hazel Hall, Two Brothers; Roger Hall, Lonnie Hall, One Sister; Debbie Creech.
A Graveside Services will be held on Monday April 17, 2023 at Lucas-Hall Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky at 2:00 PM with Steve Kilburn officiating and his Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.