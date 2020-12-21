Deposed National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn and his lawyer suggest just that...
President Trump held a heated meeting in the Oval Office lasting several hours, Friday night. Senior White House officials present were alarmed that Trump was entertaining extreme ideas to overthrow an election he lost by more than seven-million votes and 74 electoral votes, several sources reported over the weekend.
Lawyer, Sidney Powell, was there pushing her international conspiracy theory about voting machines. Recently pardoned former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was also in attendance.
Michael Flynn, who had earlier pled guilty to lying to the FBI only to be pardoned by the White House here recently, has advocated President Trump declaring martial law and having the election in the “swing states” conducted by the United States Military. The US Military released a statement that it had no business conducting domestic elections.
Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions or suspension of civil law by a government, especially in response to a temporary emergency where civil forces are overwhelmed, or in an occupied territory. There are two types of “martial law.”
One of the types is called Qualified Martial Law and it occurs when the military aids civilian law enforcement. The second type is Absolute Martial Law and occurs when the military has complete control over law enforcement.
