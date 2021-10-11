Willard Campbell

Willard Campbell, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born July 29, 1940, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Bascom and Nancy Reynolds Campbell.-Preceded also in death by brothers: Robert “Bob” Campbell, James Edward Campbell, Mac Campbell, Henry Campbell, and sisters: Martha Swallows and Melda Raleigh.-He is survived by his wife: Easter Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Stacy Miller and Joy (Kenneth) Patrick of Jackson, KY; Sons: Don (Pat) Campbell, Tracy (Mima) Miller, Jimmy (Trish) Campbell and Glenn (Libby) Campbell all of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Edna Collier of FL and Mary Sontag of OH; Brothers: Kenneth (Lavonna) Campbell of Jackson, KY; Joe (Alma) Campbell of OH and Basom “BJ”(Sue) Campbell, Jr of Louisville, KY.- He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Virgil Turner and John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Town Branch Cemetery, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures observed due to COVID.

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you