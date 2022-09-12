Willard Wesley “Bill” Jordan, Jr

Willard Wesley “Bill” Jordan, Jr, age 76, of Haddix, KY passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY-He was born November 12, 1945, in Kittanning, PA and was the son of the late Willard and Dawn John Jordan, Sr.-He was a US Army Veteran and retired school bus driver.-He was preceded also in death by his wife: Janet Haddix Jordan.-His daughter: Dawn Alician Bush and his brother: Phil Jordan.-He is survived by sons: James Jordan of Jackson, KY and Paul Jordan of West Liberty, KY.-His daughters: Leanna Weathers and Melissa (Brian) Pelfrey of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Joyce Sherry and Libby Crissman of PA. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Hale officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Military rites are to be observed on the day of the funeral service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

