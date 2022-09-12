Willard Wesley “Bill” Jordan, Jr, age 76, of Haddix, KY passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY-He was born November 12, 1945, in Kittanning, PA and was the son of the late Willard and Dawn John Jordan, Sr.-He was a US Army Veteran and retired school bus driver.-He was preceded also in death by his wife: Janet Haddix Jordan.-His daughter: Dawn Alician Bush and his brother: Phil Jordan.-He is survived by sons: James Jordan of Jackson, KY and Paul Jordan of West Liberty, KY.-His daughters: Leanna Weathers and Melissa (Brian) Pelfrey of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Joyce Sherry and Libby Crissman of PA. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Hale officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Military rites are to be observed on the day of the funeral service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nursing home sale expected to close in October
- Indictments returned
- Where’s the help?
- Gertrude Gross Potter
- Students get a shopping spree
- Tyler Booth makes a stop in Jackson
- Bobcats conquer Hazard, face PCC this week
- Bobby Dean Helvey
- Robert Gene Thomas
- !4th Region All A Volleyball; Lady Tigers advance, Lady Cats fall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.