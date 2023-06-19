William Alfred (Goose) Turner, age 74, of Canoe, KY passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Hazard ARH of a brief illness. He was born March 29, 1949 at Ary, KY and was the son of the late William and Golia Griffith Turner. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Chester A. Turner, James Turner, Cecil Ed Turner and Paul Turner. Sisters: Mary Sebastian, Wilma Jane Turner, Arminda Turner, Ann Ola Turner, Martha Turner. He is survived by his wife: Rosa Bea Hall Turner of Canoe, KY. His son: William Morton (Megan) Turner of Winchester, KY. His daughter: Amanda (Martin) Hall of Prestonsburg, KY. Brothers: Jasper (Wanda) Turner of Canoe, KY and Wilburn Turner of Newport, KY. Sister: Grace (Sammie) Turner of Booneville, KY. Four grandchildren: Aldelaide Turner, Rex Turner, Luke Hall, Allie Hall. Brother in law: Patrick Turner, Sister in law: Mary “Mickey” Turner. Special Friend: Jerry Reynolds. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 10:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Turner, Patrick Turner and Jeff Little officiating. Burial in the Mill Dam Cemetery, Butterpoint Road, Canoe, KY. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to the Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church.
