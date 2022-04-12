William (Bill) Hardin, age 88, of Vancleve, Kentucky passed away Monday April 11, 2022 at his residence.
Bill was born on January 21, 1934 to the late Thurman and Cora Campbell Hardin.
Bill is survived by his Wife; Lou Ann Fugate Hardin of Vancleve, Kentucky, One Daughter; Margaret(Donnie) Sams of Manchester, Kentucky, Two Sons; William Hardin Jr. (Jeanne) of Manchester, Kentucky, Thurman Joseph(Marlette) Hardin of Nap, Indiana, Nine Grandchildren; William Hardin III, Alison Haynes, Donnie Wayne Sams, Joey Hardin, Kathy Hardin, Reba Hardin, Melissa Correa, Christina Hardin, Jimmy Hardin Jr., A Host of Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, and One Sister; Betty Campbell of Scottsburg, Indiana.
Bill was preceded in death by his Parents; Thurman and Cora Campbell Hardin, Son; Jimmy Hardin, Two Sisters; Mabel Epperson, Annetta Hardin, and Brother; Charles Hardin.
Funeral Services for William (Bill) Hardin will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday April 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Bill will be laid to rest in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday April 16, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
