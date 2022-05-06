William Bradley Mullins, age 67, of Jetts Creek Road passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his residence.-He was born December 25, 1954, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Paul J. and Gladys Johnson Mullins.-He was preceded also in death by his in-laws: Clifton and Frances Wooton McIntosh.- His grandson: Zachary Combs.- Wiliam was a United States Army Veteran.-He is survived by his wife: Sandra Ann McIntosh Mullins of Booneville, KY.-Daughters: Leigh Ann (Ricky) Combs of Whick, KY and Kateland Nicole Mullins (Matthew Becraft) of Winchester, KY.-His son: Aaron Bradley (Brittany Hudson) Mullins of Georgetown, KY.- Brothers: Paul Jr. (Judy Watts) Mullins of Jackson, KY and John (Charlene) Mullins of Booneville, KY..- A sister: Judy Mullins of Jackson, KY.-Grandsons: Adam Hunter Combs, Caden Lee Combs, Peyton Mullins, Ryan Mullins,-Special sister in law: Mary (Rod) Lincoln and Special Friend: Sammy Reed.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.- A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at his residence: 3051 Jetts Creek Road, Booneville, KY with Robert Butler and Lois Neal officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice Care.
